Oct 17 The owner of STK, a New York-based
steakhouse restaurant group that markets itself to women, has
attracted $44.3 million from investors, bringing a chain billed
as "not your daddy's steakhouse" a step closer to the stock
market.
One Group LLC, which operates hotels, restaurants and
lounges, said it is being acquired by Committed Capital
Acquisition Corp, a cashed up investment vehicle.
The shares will trade over the counter, though the company
aims to eventually list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the Wall
Street Journal reported. ()
In a sharp break from steakhouses serving huge T-Bone steaks
to men, STK's website features a woman in high heels holding a
raw steak hanging from a meat hook and says it targets female
steak lovers.
"If you cater to a female market, men will follow happily
and empty their wallets into your tills," founder and CEO
Jonathan Segal told the Wall Street Journal in a 2011 interview.
()
STK, which has outlets in Miami, New York, Las Vegas, Los
Angeles, Atlanta and London, will be run by Segal and his One
Group management team, One Group said.
Committed Capital will invest about $28.8 million in STK
operator One Group LLC, and institutional investors $15.5
million, One Group said. The investments value One Group at
$5.00 per share.
Committed Capital is a blank-check company, a
development-stage entity that has no announced business plan.
Following the deal, the company will change its name to The One
Group Inc.
Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp went public earlier
this month and its shares have almost doubled to $25.33, from an
IPO price of $14 a share.
Other casual dining chains preparing to go public include
Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen and hamburger
chain Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.
The One Group said it would use the funds raised to open new
outlets of its female-friendly STK restaurants, which offer
their steaks in small, medium and large.
Jefferies LLC served as financial adviser to The One Group,
while Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc advised Committed Capital on the
acquisition.