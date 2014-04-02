TEL AVIV, April 2 Chinese-related translations have grown sharply in the last six months despite China's relatively moderate economic growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014, according to data compiled by online translation agency One Hour Translation.

The demand for translations to and from Chinese by international companies served by One Hour Translation grew by 17 percent during the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014, the Israeli firm said on Wednesday.

The leading content categories were translations of marketing and electronic commerce materials.

Premier Li Keqiang said last month Beijing aims to grow the world's second-largest economy by 7.5 percent this year, the same as last year's target.

"The slowing of China's growth does not lessen the interest of global companies in localising their content for the Chinese market, and their interest in translating Chinese content into the languages they operate in," said Ofer Shoshan, One Hour Translation's chief executive.

Despite the slowing growth, the effects of the expansion of China's middle class are still being seen, Shoshan said.

"These classes consume more both through the web and through real-world shops, and are exposed to more advertising and online content," he said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)