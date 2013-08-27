TEL AVIV Aug 27 Israel-based One Hour
Translation, which provides online professional translation of
documents, expects its revenue to double annually as businesses
increasingly turn to its service.
The company already serves half of the Fortune 500
companies, partners with Google in offering a
translation service for apps, and each month translates 100,000
projects for 15,000 business customers.
"Our sales growth rate is close to 100 percent. Next year
for sure we will continue at this pace," the company's general
manager, Lior Libman, told Reuters. He declined to elaborate but
said the five-year-old company was profitable.
"Most of our customers are businesses going to new markets
or trying to submit bids or proposal," he added, noting the
global e-commerce market is worth up to $700 billion annually.
To handle the task, One Hour Translation retains 17,000
professional translators who work in 75 languages. It charges 7
cents a word for general translation and 14 cents for text
requiring expertise such as medical and legal.
The process - from submitting a document to locating a
translator and delivering the text to the customer - is done
online through its servers and algorithms.
Contrary to the company's name, the average document, which
has four or five pages, takes eight hours to be translated.
Longer documents are often divided among multiple translators.
One Hour Translation aims to stay private for now and
continue to grow. It competes with California-based Gengo and
Translated.net of Italy, as well as offline translators.
One customer is BlueSnap, an online payment provider that
hopes to get a leg up on competitor eBay's PayPal by
using One Hour Translation's service. BlueSnap sells into 180
markets with 60 different languages.
BlueSnap CEO Ralph Dangelmaier said online shoppers often
abandon their shopping carts when the payment screen is not in
the local language and currency. BlueSnap hopes the translation
software will solve the problem.
"Many customers have told us that when they have put in the
local language and currency, the abandonment rate gets reduced
by 10 to 20 percent," Dangelmaier told Reuters.
As a result of using One Hour Translation, he estimates
BlueSnap has already increased revenue by about five percent,
with some of its customers switching over from PayPal.