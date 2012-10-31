LONDON Oct 31 London's luxury One Hyde Park
development has sold its latest five apartments to Asian buyers,
in a sign of the region's growing appetite for the relative
stability of London property as China's economy slows.
The sales mean buyers from Asian countries like China and
Malaysia have bought more than 30 percent of flats sold at One
Hyde Park, where apartments cost from 7 million pounds up to 136
million each, a higher proportion than any other region.
"One of the reasons why Asian buyers are investing so
heavily in the London property market is because China's
economic growth has slowed down," said Nick Candy, development
manager and designer of the scheme close to the Harrods
department store.
"The Chinese are specifically looking to diversify away from
keeping all of their investments in China, and super prime
central London real estate is perceived to be and actually is a
very safe investment," he said.
Asian buyers stepped up investment in the UK capital as the
global economy wobbled, fuelled with cash from their region's
commodities and manufacturing industries and attracted by the
weakness of the British pound and London's safe haven qualities.
The rush to invest abroad has accelerated amid political and
economic uncertainty in China, which is on course for its
slowest annual expansion for 13 years after economic growth
slipped for seven consecutive quarters.
The Knightsbridge office of property agent Savills,
recently sold a house to a Hong Kong buyer at 23 percent above
the guide price after the property received 12 bids, a
spokeswoman said.
The Asian buyers of the latest five flats, which include two
and three bedroom apartments, paid about 6,000 pounds per square
foot, a One Hyde Park spokeswoman said. The scheme is owned by
Project Grande, a joint venture between Guernsey-based group CPC
Group and the Prime Minister of Qatar.
Ukraine's richest man, mining magnate Rinat Akhmetov, paid
136 million pounds for the penthouse at One Hyde Park, a record
price for a UK flat. Seven apartments remain unsold at the
development, where other buyers have come from Kazakhstan,
Greece and Canada.
A record number of offices in London's upmarket
neighbourhoods are being turned into luxury flats this year as
property developers look to cash in on international demand,
property consultancy DTZ said.
A spokeswoman for Westminister Council, which decides
whether developers can change offices to homes in the
Knightsbridge and Mayfair districts said the local authority was
reviewing its planning policy to protect the area's office
stock.