Oct 8 Citigroup Inc's consumer finance unit, OneMain Financial Holdings Inc, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its common stock.

The third-biggest U.S. bank by assets has wanted to unload the business since shortly after the financial crisis.

OneMain filed to raise a nominal amount of $50 million though that figure is used to calculate registration fees. The final amount raised is likely to be higher. (1.usa.gov/1t2Ab3C)

Citigroup is the lead underwriter to the offering. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)