Aug 6 Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy Citigroup Inc's subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings could be delayed beyond the third quarter over potential antitrust concerns.

Talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general are expected to be constructive, the company said on Thursday when it reported second quarter results.

Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the United States. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)