Aug 6 Springleaf Holdings Inc said its
deal to buy Citigroup Inc's subprime lender OneMain
Financial Holdings could be delayed beyond the third quarter
over potential antitrust concerns.
Talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and certain state
attorneys general are expected to be constructive, the company
said on Thursday when it reported second quarter results.
Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for $4.25
billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the
United States.
