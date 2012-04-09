Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
April 9 ONEOK Partners LP said it would spend $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion to build a 1,300 mile pipeline to connect oil wells in North Dakota's Bakken Shale to the industry transport hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The pipeline will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day when it is finished in 2015, ONEOK Partners said in a release.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS