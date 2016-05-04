HOUSTON May 4 Oneok Partners could earn $200 million more from ethane transportation and fractionation services without any additional investment if producers increase recoveries of the natural gas liquid from the gas stream, the company said on Wednesday.

Roughly a third of all ethane on the midstream operator's system is being rejected, or left in the gas stream, due to its low price, company executives said in a quarterly earnings call.

They said the company could transport an additional 140,000 barrels per day of ethane on its systems from the U.S. Midwest, 35,000 barrels per day from the Williston, and 10,000 barrels per day from the Permian, if recoveries pick up.

Ethane, the lightest hydrocarbon in the natural gas liquids complex, is primarily used to make petrochemicals. It has been rejected at an unprecedented rate since 2013, executives said, as a supply overhang severely weakened its value.

In mid-December, ethane at the Mont Belvieu, Texas NGL hub fell to just 12.75 cents per gallon, its weakest level in more than two decades, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Prices have since rebounded to more than 19 cents per gallon amid new opportunities to export the light hydrocarbon and expectations for increased petrochemical demand from new facilities slated to come on line next year.

Oneok expects to see an additional 93,000 barrels per day of incremental petrochemical demand for ethane during the second quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2017, which could jump to 308,000 barrels per day by the second quarter of 2017 through the third quarter of that year.

Gathered natural gas liquids volumes on the company's system rose by 6 percent over the same quarter later year, while fractionated volumes increased by 16 percent, driven by new gas processing plant connections in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and U.S. Midwest, the company said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)