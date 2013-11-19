Nov 19 ONEOK Partners LP :
* To invest an additional $650 million to $780 million for more
Williston basin
growth projects
* Partnership's capital investment program now totals $6.0
billion to $6.4
billion through 2016
* Says plans to build a new 200-million cubic feet per day
natural gas
processing facility - the lonesome creek plant
* Plans to complete a second expansion of bakken ngl pipeline,
which will
increase pipeline's capacity to 160,000 bpd from 135,000 bpd
* After announcement, co continues to have $2 billion to $3
billion backlog of
unannounced growth projects that it continues to evaluate
* When complete, lonesome creek plant will increase co's total
natural gas
processing capacity in North Dakota to about 800 mmcf/d
