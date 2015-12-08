Dec 8 Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will miss
its target of selling 1 million handsets in India in 2015 - its
first year in the country - but not by much, a company executive
said.
OnePlus's high-spec mid-range phones have proven to be a
hit, but supply chain issues have limited the company's ability
to take a bigger share of one of the world's fastest growing
smartphone markets.
Even so, India accounts for more than a third of the
company's annual sales.
"In the initial two months, we weren't able to get stock,
due to which we lost almost 6-8 weeks of sales," Vikas Agarwal,
general manager of the company's India operations, told Reuters.
The company, which sells premium phones at less than half
the price of top-end handsets by Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, launched OnePlus 2 in July and
received 5 million registrations globally.
To smooth supply channels and cut production costs, OnePlus
entered into an agreement with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd
in October to manufacture phones in India, joining the
likes of Gionee and Xiaomi.
But OnePlus' plans to start selling made-in-India phones by
the end of this year will be pushed back slightly due to delays
in receiving required certification.
Phones made at the Foxconn facility in SriCity, a special
economic zone near the southern Indian city of Chennai, are now
expected to go on sale by mid-to-late January, Agarwal said.
Manufacturing in India will help OnePlus and its rivals
avoid import taxes and plays into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
plans to reboot manufacturing in the country.
The Foxconn agreement allows for a peak production capacity
of 500,000 phones per month.
Agarwal declined to forecast a sales target for India for
2016 but said it would certainly exceed one million.
Founded by Chinese entrepreneur Pete Lau, a former vice
president at smartphone maker Oppo, OnePlus started selling
phones in India in December last year.
AMAZON TO OLA
Agarwal, sporting a white T-shirt emblazoned with the
OnePlus tagline "Never Settle", spoke extensively about the
company's marketing plans in India.
OnePlus ran a unique one-day marketing blitz on Tuesday that
allowed people to order phones through Indian cab-hailing app
Ola.
The company plans to roll out more such marketing
initiatives, said Agarwal, who joined OnePlus in October last
year.
An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Agarwal previously
worked at Ivanhoé Cambridge India, a unit of Quebec's public
pension fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.
The OnePlus office in Bengaluru occupies half the floor of a
building that overlooks a park and boasts a corner office with a
great view.
The corner office isn't Agarwal's.
It is used by all 20 employees in the office, and by the
office puppy - a three-month-old golden retriever called Laila.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)