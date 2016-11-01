BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 OneSavings Bank Plc said on Tuesday Non-Executive Chairman Mike Fairey had resigned and would step down at the 2017 annual general meeting.
* Fairey joined the challenger bank in April 2014 and led the company through its initial public offering later that year.
* OneSavings said it would undertake an internal and external search for a new non-executive chairman.
* Challenger banks have listed in Britain in the last few years to challenge the dominance of UK's "big 5" lenders such as Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO