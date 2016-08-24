Aug 24 OneSavings Bank Plc said it had
increased its focus on professional landlords and tightened
criteria on its smaller residential development finance and
funding line businesses after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
OneSavings, which offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let
and SME loans, said that while it was not directly exposed to
the EU, its business could be hurt by a slowdown in the housing
market and demand for mortgages, in case of an economic
downturn.
The bank reported a 36 percent jump in underlying pretax
profit to 64.6 million pounds ($85 million) in the first half
ended June 30, as it issued more mortgages and loans to small
and medium-sized businesses.
($1 = 0.7595 pounds)
