Aug 24 OneSavings Bank Plc said it had increased its focus on professional landlords and tightened criteria on its smaller residential development finance and funding line businesses after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

OneSavings, which offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans, said that while it was not directly exposed to the EU, its business could be hurt by a slowdown in the housing market and demand for mortgages, in case of an economic downturn.

The bank reported a 36 percent jump in underlying pretax profit to 64.6 million pounds ($85 million) in the first half ended June 30, as it issued more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)