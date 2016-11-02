Nov 2 British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 13 percent rise in underlying loan book for the first nine months and said it would achieve its net loan book growth target for this year and double-digit growth in 2017.

OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain's "Big 5" lenders, said net loans and advances grew by 466 million pounds ($570 million) to 5.6 billion pounds during January-September, with net interest margin to the end of the third quarter in line with its expectations.

"Application levels for the second half to date are significantly in excess of the first half and our pipeline of new business is at a record level," Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding said in a statement.

The bank, which has drawn 626 million pounds under the Funding for Lending Scheme, said it would start drawing from the new Term Funding Scheme in the final quarter. The scheme offers growing banks 4-year funding at 25 basis points. ($1 = 0.8170 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)