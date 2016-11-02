Nov 2 British lender OneSavings Bank Plc
reported a 13 percent rise in underlying loan book for
the first nine months and said it would achieve its net loan
book growth target for this year and double-digit growth in
2017.
OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain's
"Big 5" lenders, said net loans and advances grew by 466 million
pounds ($570 million) to 5.6 billion pounds during
January-September, with net interest margin to the end of the
third quarter in line with its expectations.
"Application levels for the second half to date are
significantly in excess of the first half and our pipeline of
new business is at a record level," Chief Executive Officer
Andy Golding said in a statement.
The bank, which has drawn 626 million pounds under the
Funding for Lending Scheme, said it would start drawing from the
new Term Funding Scheme in the final quarter. The scheme offers
growing banks 4-year funding at 25 basis points.
($1 = 0.8170 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)