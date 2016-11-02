(Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Nov 2 OneSavings Bank Plc reported a
jump in its loan book during the first nine months of the year,
but said it would keep lending criteria tight for financing
smaller residential developments due to Brexit uncertainty.
The bank, which has increased its focus on professional
landlords after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, said
net loans and advances grew by 466 million pounds ($570 million)
to 5.6 billion pounds in the period ended September.
OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain's
"Big 5" lenders, said in August that the tightened criteria
would assess whether the development would still be profitable
enough for the loan to be paid back if sales prices fell
significantly and costs overshot.
Although recent building company results and data have
indicated that British property demand is recovering from a
post-Brexit slump, data from mortgage lender Nationwide on
Wednesday showed house price were unchanged in October after 15
consecutive months of monthly rises.
"Tightening (in loan criteria) that we talked about back in
August is still in place... We've got the triggering of Article
50 (on leaving the EU) coming up in the new year. It is a bit of
an unknown unknown," Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding told
Reuters.
"While business feels good and the economy feels quite
strong at the moment, I think (we're) just exercising a bit of
caution."
OneSavings, based in the southern British county of Kent,
said it had seen more regional demand and less central London
demand from landlords, Golding said, and central London house
prices were expected to look "quite inflated".
OneSavings said on Wednesday it would achieve its full-year
net loan book growth target and double-digit growth in 2017.
"Application levels for the second half to date are
significantly in excess of the first half and our pipeline of
new business is at a record level," Golding said.
Rival Virgin Money Holdings Plc on Tuesday said it
had its strongest ever quarter for mortgage lending after the
June referendum, but it had tightened credit scores for card
applications.
Shares in OneSavings were down 2.3 percent at 285 pence at
1113 GMT. RBC analysts downgraded the stock to "sector perform",
adding their 305 pence target price only offers a slight implied
all-in return.
($1 = 0.8170 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair/Ruth Pitchford)