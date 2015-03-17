March 17 Britain's OneSavings Bank Plc said full-year pretax profit doubled as new business wins helped increase its loan portfolio and it tightly controlled costs.

The bank, which was formed following the recapitalisation of Kent Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC Flowers in 2011, said it anticipated demand to remain strong with focus on "high value, underserved markets".

OneSavings Bank, which went public last year, provides residential mortgages, buy-to-let, small and medium and personal loans.

The bank also said it would pay a maiden dividend of 3.9 pence per share for the year ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)