* Pretax profit more than doubles

* Would consider any takeover offers

* Maiden dividend of 3.9 pence per share

* Shares rise to all-time high (Adds CEO comments, shares, price target, rating changes)

By Aashika Jain

March 17 Britain's OneSavings Bank Plc said it was open to takeover offers and expected more consolidation among smaller banks after more than doubling its annual profit.

Shares in the company, which also announced a maiden dividend of 3.9 pence per share, rose more than 10 percent to an all-time high on Tuesday, valuing the company at around 550 million pounds ($813 million).

OneSavings was among a number of "challenger" banks, including TSB Banking Group, that listed last year to try to break the dominance of Britain's big four lenders -- Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC.

TSB, Britain's seventh-biggest lender, received a $2.6 billion takeover approach from Spain's Sabadell last week, fuelling expectations of consolidation among smaller groups as they strive to gain the scale required to take on their larger rivals.

"If an offer came over the hill for us, to our board, and there was a good premium, of course the board would consider it, and we would consider recommending to shareholders," OneSavings Chief Executive Andy Golding told Reuters.

Golding said the company was open to making acquisitions and would evaluate opportunities where there were potential cost savings and it could get access to markets it is not already in.

"There is probably going to be some consolidation. There are a number of smaller players in the market, many of them with much smaller balance sheets than we have," he said.

Underlying pretax profit at OneSavings more than doubled to 69.7 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, as it tightly controlled costs and new business wins helped increase its loan portfolio.

OneSavings provides residential mortgages, buy-to-let loans and funding for small businesses.

Net interest margins rose to 291 basis points from 211 basis points a year earlier, while loans and advances grew 29 percent to 3.9 billion pounds.

The bank, formed following the recapitalisation of Kent Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC Flowers in 2011, said it anticipated demand to remain strong with focus on "high value, under-served markets".

Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold", while Numis and RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on the stock. OneSavings shares traded up 9.5 percent at 231.50 pence at 1040 GMT. ($1 = 0.6767 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Keith Weir)