May 11 Funds managed by J.C. Flowers & Co LLC
will sell about 15.7 million shares in Britain's OneSavings Bank
Plc, representing about 6.5 percent of the shares
outstanding, Barclays Bank Plc said on Monday.
A bookbuilding process is expected to close on May 12,
Barclays, which will make the offering through its investment
bank, said in a statement.
After the sale, J.C. Flowers will own 50.1 percent of
OneSavings Bank.
In parallel with the bookbuild, a number of existing shares
in OneSavings Bank held on behalf of J.C. Flowers & Co funds and
equal to about 19.4 percent to be sold under the bookbuild will
be distributed to certain investors in J.C. Flowers Funds.
Barclays is sole bookrunner. N.M.Rothschild & Sons Ltd is
acting as financial adviser to J.C.Flowers & Co.
Shares in OneSavings closed up 1.6 percent at 311 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)