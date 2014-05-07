BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
LONDON May 7 New British lender OneSavings Bank said on Wednesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise funds to bolster its capital and provide funding for future growth.
OneSavings, which is backed by private equity group JC Flowers, said it expected to raise gross proceeds of 41.5 million pounds ($70.5 million) following a flotation of at least 30 percent of the business on London's main market. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.