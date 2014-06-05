(Adds Reuters instrument code in first paragraph)

LONDON, June 5 British lender OneSavings Bank has set the offer price for its London initial public offering at 170 pence a share, valuing it at 413 million pounds ($692 million), the business said on Thursday.

The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that the lender would price at the bottom of its price range of 170-225 pence a share. The listing will raise gross proceeds of 134 million pounds, OneSavings said, of which the lender will receive 41.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry)