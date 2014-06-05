MOVES-Laurencin to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 5 British lender OneSavings Bank has set the offer price for its London initial public offering at 170 pence a share, valuing it at 413 million pounds ($692 million), the business said on Thursday.
The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that the lender would price at the bottom of its price range of 170-225 pence a share. The listing will raise gross proceeds of 134 million pounds, OneSavings said, of which the lender will receive 41.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry)
RYBINSK, Russia, April 25 Russian authorities understand the concerns of export-focused companies about the rouble's recent appreciation and are looking into possible ways to address the situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.