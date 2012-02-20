MELBOURNE Feb 21 OneSteel,
Australia's second-largest steelmaker, posted an underlying
first-half profit ahead of forecasts boosted by its mining
business, and said it expects a significant improvement in its
steel business performance in the second half.
OneSteel said its underlying net profit was A$78 million for
the first half.
That compared with market forecasts of a profit before
one-off charges of A$63.5 million, according to a Reuters survey
of four analysts.
The forecasts are before a A$130 million writedown for the
LiteSteel business.
Including the writedowns, OneSteel posted a net loss of A$74
million, down from a net profit of A$116 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)