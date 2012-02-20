MELBOURNE Feb 21 OneSteel, Australia's second-largest steelmaker, posted an underlying first-half profit ahead of forecasts boosted by its mining business, and said it expects a significant improvement in its steel business performance in the second half.

OneSteel said its underlying net profit was A$78 million for the first half.

That compared with market forecasts of a profit before one-off charges of A$63.5 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

The forecasts are before a A$130 million writedown for the LiteSteel business.

Including the writedowns, OneSteel posted a net loss of A$74 million, down from a net profit of A$116 million a year ago. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)