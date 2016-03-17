By Jarni Blakkarly
| SYDNEY, March 17
Plc hovered around their issue price in Thursday
afternoon trade, as the Irish health software developer chose St
Patrick's Day to become Ireland's first business to list in
Australia.
The stock reached as high as A$3.70 in its first minutes
before stabilising at A$3.58, while the broader market
was up 1.2 percent.
The Dublin-based company, which makes software for hospital
patients to stay abreast of their treatment, sold a third of the
company for A$62.4 million in an initial public offering (IPO)
to fund growth in Australia, the United States and elsewhere.
"Australia is our most mature market and 50 percent of our
shareholders are Australian," founder and Executive Director
Mark McCloskey told Reuters at the Australian Securities
Exchange, where Irish dancers, green balloons and green neckties
celebrated both the listing and Ireland's national festival.
Oneview said the listing was a milestone for
Irish-Australian corporate relations, but other companies and
bankers will also be watching it for signs that Australia's IPO
market still has appeal following a quiet 2015.
Oneview's technology is in four hospitals in Australia,
where the health sector is growing quickly as a result of an
ageing population. With that growth, the government has been
cutting subsidies - a factor McCloskey said would stoke demand
for products that improved efficiency.
The ageing population drove the country's total health
expenditure to A$154.6 billion ($117.16 billion) in 2014, a 112
percent increase from a decade earlier.
($1 = 1.3196 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Byron Kaye and
Christopher Cushing)