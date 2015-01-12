LONDON Jan 12 Canadian private equity firm Onex
has bought UK safety and survival equipment maker
Survitec from Warburg Pincus for 450 million pounds
($679.7 million), Warburg Pincus said on Monday.
Survitec, which makes equipment from lifejackets to
anti-gravity suits, had 234 million pounds in revenues in the
year to March 31, 2014.
Warburg Pincus bought Survitec from private equity group
Montagu in 2010 for 280 million pounds. Reuters reported last
year that the U.S. private equity house had been looking to sell
the company, potentially for over 500 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6621 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Carolyn Cohn)