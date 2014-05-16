TORONTO May 16 Onex Corp, one of
Canada's biggest private equity firms, reported a first-quarter
profit and slightly higher revenue.
Onex said it had earned $99 million, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $271 million. Revenue rose 3 percent to
$6.5 billion, while capital per share increased by 18 percent,
above the company's long-term goal of 15 percent.
Toronto-based Onex owns stakes in several companies,
including electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc, and
manages a handful of private equity funds.
In a statement, the company said it had been an "active
seller" of assets in 2014. Along with the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, it said in April that it would sell industrial
conglomerate Gates Corp to private equity firm Blackstone Group
LP for $5.4 billion.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)