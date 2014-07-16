July 16 Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp said it would buy York Risk Services Group Inc, a provider of risk management services, for $1.33 billion.

York Risk Services provides insurance solutions to more than 6,300 clients in the property, casualty and workers' compensation specialty markets in the United States.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Onex said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)