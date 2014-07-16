BRIEF-Tibet Urban gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
July 16 Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp said it would buy York Risk Services Group Inc, a provider of risk management services, for $1.33 billion.
York Risk Services provides insurance solutions to more than 6,300 clients in the property, casualty and workers' compensation specialty markets in the United States.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Onex said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DUBAI, April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has cleared more than 590 billion yuan ($86 billion) in transactions in Qatar in the nearly two years since it opened its clearing centre in the Gulf state, an executive told Reuters.