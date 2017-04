SINGAPORE Explorer ONGC Videsh offered a cargo of Azeri Light crude for the first time via a tender, a document showed on Friday.

The company offered a 600,000-barrel cargo to load on August 29-31 from the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey, it said in the document. The tender will close on July 25 while bids will stay valid until a day later.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)