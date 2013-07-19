SINGAPORE, July 19 Indian explorer ONGC Videsh offered on Friday a cargo of Azeri Light crude for the first time via a tender after it bought a stake in the field from Hess Corp.

Hess Corp agreed in September last year to sell its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) group of oil fields in Azerbaijan as well as its 2.36 percent stake in an associated pipeline to ONGC for $1 billion.

The transaction was completed in April, said an ONGC official, who declined to be named due to company policy.

ONGC will have 3.5-4 cargoes each year to be exported from the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey while another two cargoes will be exported from Georgia's Black Sea port of Supsa via a joint-lifting arrangement, he said.

ONGC offered a 600,000-barrel cargo to be loaded on Aug. 29-31 from the Ceyhan terminal, a document showed on Friday.

The tender will close on July 25 while bids will stay valid until a day later.

The BP-operated ACG oilfields are in the Caspian Sea around 100 kilometers east of Baku.