HONG KONG Nov 21 Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC)
, India's biggest energy explorer, is planning to sell
dollar bonds to fund the $1 billion acquisition of a stake in
oilfields in Azerbaijan, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Hess Corp said in September it had agreed to sell
its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and
Guneshli(ACG) group of oilfields as well as its 2.36 percent
stake in an associated pipeline to ONGC for $1 billion.
ONGC's foreign investment arm, ONGC Videsh Ltd,
will buy the assets in a deal it expects to close in the first
quarter of 2013. It is subject to Indian and other regulatory
approval.
ONGC Videsh may raise almost the entire acquisition cost
selling the notes next quarter, the report said, citing an
unnamed source.
ONGC Videsh is seeking cheaper funds abroad as rupee
borrowing costs are about twice as much, the report said.
The BP-operated ACG fields in the Caspian Sea account for
the lion's share of Azeri oil production and are the main source
of crude for a pipeline which runs via Georgia to the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey.