An employee refills petrol from a tanker at a fuel station at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - State-owned oil refiners and explorers rise following a slump in crude prices. Both refiners and explorers in India tend to track movements in oil prices because the government caps prices of petrol products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene.

That means state-owned producers such as ONGC (ONGC.NS) share the cost of subsidising refineries by selling crude to them at a discount. Refiners then sell fuels, except for petrol, at government-mandated prices.

Brent for July delivery has fallen to below $100 a barrel and is trading at its lowest levels since January 2011.

Oil refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL.NS) rises 4.4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL.NS) adds 2.7 percent, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS) adds 1.3 percent.

Explorers Oil India (OILI.NS) and ONGC gain 2-3 percent each.