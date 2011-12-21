NEW DELHI Dec 21 India's state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp expects to spend 310 billion rupees ($5.9 billion) as capital expenditure in the financial year starting April 2012, its chairman and managing director said on Wednesday.

The expenditure will be funded through internal accruals, Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters. ($1=52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)