UPDATE 3-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp has denied media reports that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ConocoPhillips for selling stakes in oil and gas blocks.
"We are denying this. The discussions are at a very nascent stage," an ONGC spokeswoman told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, television channel CNBC TV18 quoted unnamed sources as saying that ConocoPhillips had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy stakes in multiple blocks of ONGC.
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* CEO says will pass on current Israeli tenders (Adds comments, details)