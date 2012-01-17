MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp has denied media reports that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ConocoPhillips for selling stakes in oil and gas blocks.

"We are denying this. The discussions are at a very nascent stage," an ONGC spokeswoman told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, television channel CNBC TV18 quoted unnamed sources as saying that ConocoPhillips had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy stakes in multiple blocks of ONGC.