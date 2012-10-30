A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Credit Suisse downgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing rising risks to earnings in fiscal 201/13, despite noting the stock continues to trade as a discount to global peers.

The investment bank said the state-run oil explorer's earnings in the next fiscal year could be hit by a combination of lower domestic production, higher taxes, losses at subsidiary Mangalore Refiney and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS), and a high base in the previous fiscal year.

Credit Suisse also cut its target price to 239 rupees from 315 rupees in a note dated on Tuesday.

Shares in ONGC were down 0.3 percent at 273.50 rupees as of 10:50 a.m.

