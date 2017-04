A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 0.7 percent.

Disinvestments can be deferred till January, the Economic Times reports citing a senior govt official.

Some short-covering is seen as ONGC's free float shares would not increase in the interim - traders.

Govt aims to sell 10 pct stake in Coal India (COAL.NS) and 5 pct in ONGC.

At their current market prices, these two could help New Delhi raise two-thirds of its divestment target.

The Nifty .NSEI falls 0.3 percent.

($1 = 62.2000 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)