* ONGC unit to raise up to $900 mln in dollar bonds
* Mandates banks, plans to raise 5- or 10-yr debt-sources
* Sale will fund a pipeline acquisition in Azerbaijan
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 23 A unit of India's
state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to raise up
to $900 million in the first quarter of 2013 through a dollar
bond issue to fund an acquisition in Azerbaijan, a top official
said.
ONGC Videsh, part of the country's largest
energy explorer, has hired Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and RBS for
the fund raising, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal
told Reuters.
The firm is expected to issue bonds with 5- or 10-year
tenure and the deal is expected to hit the market in January
after the documentation process is complete, the sources said.
"Currently borrowing in dollars is available at cheaper
rate. Our purchase of assets is in dollar and in our balance
sheet asset and liabilities are shown in dollars," D.K. Saraf,
managing director of ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's
biggest energy explorer, told reporters.
Hess Corp said in September it had agreed to sell
its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and
Guneshli(ACG) group of oilfields, as well as its 2.36 percent
stake in an associated pipeline to ONGC for $1 billion.
.
The sale of the pipeline to ONGC Videsh is expected to close
in the first quarter of 2013, the U.S. firm said in September,
and is subject to Indian and other regulatory approval.
Indian issuers can borrow up to $750 million in markets
abroad under the automatic approval route and must seek Indian
central bank permission to raise more.
"If we get permission ,we will raise $900 million. Otherwise
it will be $750 million," said a separate source with direct
knowledge of the matter, adding that the borrowings will be made
in January.