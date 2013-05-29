MUMBAI May 29 Indian explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp posted a 40 percent slump in quarterly profit, lagging expectations, as lower average crude prices during the period and higher costs and write-offs hurt margins.

The state-run company reported a net profit of 33.89 billion rupees ($606 million) for its fourth quarter ended March, down from 56.44 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average, had expected the company to post a net profit of 47.08 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. Net sales rose 14 percent to 213.89 billion rupees.

Shares of ONGC, India's second-biggest company by market value, closed 0.3 percent higher ahead of the results. The stock has risen nearly a quarter so far in 2013, outpacing a 5 percent rise in the sectoral index. ($1 = 55.93 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)