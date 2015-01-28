NEW DELHI Jan 28 India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp's share sale is scheduled for this fiscal though falling crude prices pose a challenge, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"We will take into account market conditions for divestment," Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of a world energy congress in New Delhi. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)