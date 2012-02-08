MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp posted a 5 percent drop in quarterly net profit, as a sharp rise in provisions for subsidy payments offset gains from higher selling prices.

ONGC, India's second-most valuable company, reported a net profit of 67.41 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, compared with 70.83 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 72.6 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of 10 brokerages.

ONGC's stock, valued at nearly $50 billion, fell by a fifth in 2011, compared to a 25 percent decline in the main stock index. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)