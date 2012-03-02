MUMBAI, March 2 Shares in India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp fell 1.28 percent in pre-open trade on Friday after the government fell short of its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company.

In comparison, the main stock index was up 0.4 percent in pre-open trade.

The country's two main stock exchanges said late on Thursday that investors bid for 98 percent of the 427.77 million shares, or 5 percent of the company's equity, on offer. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)