MUMBAI, March 5 India's state-owned Life
Insurance Corp's (LIC) holding in state-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corp has risen to 9.48 percent after a share sale
auction in the company by the government last week.
LIC has acquired 377.10 million shares, or 4.41 percent of
the company, between Feb 8, 2011 and March 1, 2012, ONGC said in
a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.
The government, which offered a 5 percent stake in ONGC
through a share auction on March 1, raised $2.57 billion after
selling just 98.3 percent of the shares on offer.
LIC took up more than half the offer, a banking source with
direct knowledge said, while some media reports said the insurer
had bought close to 90 percent of the shares.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)