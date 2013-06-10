NEW DELHI, June 10 India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd continue to seek a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Anadarko Petroleum Corp and have bid about $2.5 billion for it, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp, and Oil India, earlier on Monday said they have agreed to buy Indian conglomerate Videocon Group's 10 percent stake in the field for $2.48 billion.