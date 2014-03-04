NEW DELHI, March 4 India's state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp expects peak gas output of 25-30 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) from its block off the country's east coast, Exploration Director N K Verma said.

Gas production from the deep water block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin will begin in 2017. The northern part of the block holds over 2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, Verma told reporters.

ONGC, which has also struggled to maintain production from its ageing wells off India's west coast, has said earlier it hopes to produce from 6 million to 9 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas by 2017 from its east coast block.

Last year, it signed an agreement to consider sharing Reliance Industries offshore infrastructure at the KG basin to minimise costs. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)