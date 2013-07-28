MUMBAI, July 28 Indian energy major Reliance
Industries Ltd and state-run exploration firm Oil and
Natural Gas Corp have signed an initial agreement to
consider sharing Reliance's offshore infrastructure at the KG
basin, off India's east coast.
Reliance and ONGC will conduct a joint study over the next
nine months to work out a formal agreement and firm up
commercial terms, the two companies said late on Saturday.
Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates
India's largest offshore gas field but has struggled with a
slump in gas production over the past two years. It is estimated
to have spent close to $8 billion to develop its blocks in the
Krishna Godavari (KG) basin.
ONGC, which has also struggled to maintain production from
its aging wells off India's west coast, hopes to produce from
six to nine million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas
by 2017 from its offshore east coast blocks, adjacent to
Reliance's blocks there.
The agreement will minimise ONGC's initial capital
expenditure and help in early monetisation of its deep water
fields, ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said in a statement.