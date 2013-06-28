(The following text was issued by the rating agency)

Singapore, June 28, 2013 -- On 27 June, the Indian government (Baa3 stable) approved a new gas pricing formula which doubled domestic natural gas prices to $8.40/million British thermal units (mmbtu) from $4.20/mmbtu. This announcement is credit positive for the oil and gas companies that produce and sell gas domestically under production sharing contracts with the Government of India.

Higher has prices will result in higher revenues for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC, Baa1 local currency/Baa2 foreign currency, stable) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL, Baa2 positive, local currency/Baa2 stable, foreign currency). The higher prices should also encourage them to increase exploration and production activities in India.

Moody's expects ONGC's revenues to increase by $1.5 billion - $2.0 billion and RIL's revenues to increase by $300 million - $500 million in FYE3/2015, based on Moody's estimate of their gas production between April 2014 and March 2015. ONGC and RIL reported revenues of $29 billion and $73 billion respectively in FYE3/2013. Increase in revenue can be higher over the next few years as production of domestic gas increases from new discoveries with every billion cubic meter of gas produced will result in incremental revenue of $150 million.

The revised prices will be effective from 1 April 2014, or after the expiry of the current price tenure, and will be based on a trailing 12-month average of: 1) the volume-weighted price of the US Henry Hub benchmark, the UK's National Balancing Point and netback equivalent prices for Japan Custom Cleared prices and; 2) the volume-weighted netback price of Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

"While we note that the market-linked gas prices will expose ONGC and RIL to price fluctuations and more volatility in earnings, we expect prices to remain well above the current $4.2/mmbtu, and which would increase the revenues of ONGC and RIL," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"We view the government's decision as credit positive for the sector as it will incentivize further exploration and production that will help reduce India's reliance on import of crude oil and natural gas" adds Halan.

"The new pricing formula tries to balance the need to incentivize production and the need to provide consumers with affordable gas. Even with the higher prices, it is more profitable for the domestic gas producers to sell gas in the international markets, which they are not allowed to do," says Halan.

The demand for natural gas in India is highly price sensitive, as key consuming sectors like power and fertilizer are only able to sell their products at government controlled prices, limiting their ability to pass through increases in gas prices to their customers.

Government estimates the total demand for natural gas in India at about 100 million tons in FYE 3/2014 whereas the domestic production and import of liquefied natural gas is expected to be around 25-30 million tons and 10-15 million tons, leaving a gap of 55-65 million tons between demand and supply. The gap will continue to widen as the Government expects demand to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 8% over the next 10 years, whereas the domestic production has been declining.

The price increase will help in increasing the domestic production, but only with a delay, and also reduce the price-sensitive demand, which may narrow this demand supply gap.