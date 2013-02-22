A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI BNP Paribas downgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd(ONGC.NS) to "hold" from "buy", saying the recent rally in share prices already factored in the prospect of an increase in diesel prices.

India last month allowed state fuel retailers to gradually raise the price of diesel.

BNP Paribas said it preferred Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) as a play on potential diesel price hikes.

