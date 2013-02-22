Oil futures climb 1 percent after U.S. stockpile draw
TOKYO Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.
MUMBAI BNP Paribas downgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd(ONGC.NS) to "hold" from "buy", saying the recent rally in share prices already factored in the prospect of an increase in diesel prices.
India last month allowed state fuel retailers to gradually raise the price of diesel.
BNP Paribas said it preferred Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) as a play on potential diesel price hikes.
Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.