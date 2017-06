Engineers of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) stand inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its ratings on state-run producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) (ONGC.NS) and Oil India Ltd to "buy" from "neutral", citing the prospect of an "imminent" hikes in state-administered gas prices.

The oil ministry will soon send recommendations on a hike in gas prices to the cabinet for consideration, a ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

