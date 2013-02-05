Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
MUMBAI Feb 5 Morgan Stanley raised its ratings on India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) to "overweight" from "equalweight", citing benefits from the recent government reforms on fuel prices.
The government last month allowed companies to raise diesel prices, reducing the sector's subsidy burden.
ONGC shares rose 0.5 percent as of 0402 GMT, while HPCL shares were up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: