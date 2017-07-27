FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a day ago

ONGC first-quarter standalone profit drops 8 pct; misses estimates

1 Min Read

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 30, 2016. Picture taken September 30, 2016.Amit Dave

(Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's top explorer, said on Thursday first-quarter standalone profit fell 8 percent, below analysts' expectations.

Standalone profit from ONGC's operations in India was 38.85 billion rupees ($606.01 million) for the three months ended June 30, down from 42.33 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2uFkBPd

Analysts on average expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 43.25 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from the company's offshore operations rose 4.2 percent to 130.68 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

