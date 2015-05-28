NEW DELHI May 28 India's top energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

ONGC said net profit was 39.35 billion rupees ($616 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to March 31, down from 48.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter were 213.03 billion rupees versus 208.81 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 63.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)