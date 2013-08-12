(Adds details, comments from results conference)
* Q1 profit 40.16 bln rupees vs estimate of 49 bln
* One-time provision, write-offs for dry wells weigh
* Discussing selling stake in east coast block with Conoco,
Shell
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Aug 12 India's
state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp reported a
bigger than expected 34 percent fall in its first-quarter profit
on Monday, as higher write-offs for dry wells and depreciation,
along with a one-time provision for a pension scheme, dented
margins.
ONGC, India's fourth-biggest company by market value, posted
a net profit of 40.16 billion rupees ($660 million) for the
April-June quarter, down from 60.8 billion rupees last year .
Net sales fell 4.3 percent to 192.18 billion rupees.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net
profit of 49 billion rupees for the quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Exploration-related writeoffs rose 30 percent to 15.7
billion rupees, while depreciation and depletion costs were up
17 percent at 23.3 billion. The company also made a one-time
pension scheme provision, which hit pre-tax profit by 11 billion
rupees, Finance Director Aloke Bannerjee said.
The cost of helping subsidise domestic fuel prices was
nearly flat at 126.22 billion rupees compared with 123.46
billion a year earlier. However, lower crude prices during the
quarter pulled down ONGC's net realisation to $40.17 per barrel
from $45.91 a year ago.
ONGC does not fully benefit from high crude prices because
India caps the retail prices of diesel, cooking gas and
kerosene, with oil and gas producers such as ONGC having to
share the cost by selling to state refineries at a discount.
ONGC, which has struggled to maintain production from its
ageing wells off India's west coast, aims to produce 6 to 9
million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas by 2017
from its offshore east coast acreage situated adjacent to
Reliance Industries' giant KG-D6 field.
It is to discuss selling a stake in its licence with
ConocoPhillips and Shell, among others. "They
are on our radar," Bannerjee told reporters.
Shares in ONGC, valued at nearly $38 billion, closed 1.8
percent higher on Monday, ahead of the results. The stock has
risen 4 percent so far in 2013, compared with a 2.5 percent fall
in the sectoral index.
($1 = 60.86 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)