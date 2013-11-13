* Q2 profit 60.6 bln rupees vs estimate of 59 bln
* Higher subsidy, exploration write-offs weigh on
profitability
* ONGC shares close 1.1 pct higher in Mumbai trade
By Prashant Mehra
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 13 India's Oil and Natural
Gas Corp on Wednesday reported modest profit growth in
the second quarter, raising concerns about its ability to
finance a major investment programme while shouldering the
burden of hefty domestic subsidies.
India's largest oil and gas exploration company, ONGC is
raising debt for a spate of acquisitions over the past year that
gave it interests in overseas oil and gas blocks. It is also
looking to spend heavily to maintain output at ageing production
fields in India and for exploration of newer blocks there.
"The realisations (earnings per barrel) are much less than
what we need to maintain production," ONGC Chairman Sudhir
Vasudeva told reporters in New Delhi, adding that if the current
situation continues, the company may have to draw down reserves.
"It will not only affect us but also reflect on (overseas
arm) ONGC Videsh because the cost of capital will increase."
India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude needs. Its
state-run oil firms have been hit hard this year because the
government, facing tough state and national elections, has not
allowed significant increases in retail fuel prices to offset
the impact of higher crude prices and a sharp fall in the rupee.
Fuel subsidies for the fiscal year ending March 2014 are
expected to be 1.4 trillion rupees ($22 billion), more than
double the budgeted number. Explorers such as ONGC and Oil India
are forced to share the burden by selling crude to
state refiners at a fixed $56 per barrel discount to global
prices.
ONGC posted a net profit of 60.64 billion rupees ($953
million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 2.8 percent from
58.97 billion rupees last year. Net sales rose 12.8 percent to
223.12 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 59
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
"Their margins are under pressure. The subsidy burden is
taking its toll, but its not something they have control over,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
Securities.
These are the first results since ONGC entered into a $2.6
billion deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in Mozambique's
offshore Rovuma gas basin. Last month, it also agreed to buy a
12 percent of a Brazilian oil block in a $529 million deal.
The flat profit may lower the comfort level for investors
and lenders at a time when ONGC is raising funds in the debt
markets to finance its growth plans.
State-owned retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
reported steep profit declines for the quarter, hit by foreign
exchange losses and lower subsidy compensation from the
government.
Analysts expect the finances of state fuel retailers to
remain under pressure for the next few quarters, given their
high level of borrowings and the expected delay of about six
months in receiving compensation for the losses on fuel sales.
ONGC said it gave discounts of 137.96 billion rupees to
state refiners compared with 123.30 billion a year earlier. As a
result, its net realisation fell to $44.8 per barrel from $46.8
a barrel a year ago. The company estimates it needs around $60 a
barrel to keep operations viable.
Shares of ONGC, India's fourth-biggest company by market
value, closed 1.1 percent higher ahead of the results. The stock
is nearly flat so far in 2013, compared to a 2 percent fall in
the sectoral index.
($1 = 63.64 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, John Stonestreet and David Evans)