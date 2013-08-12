BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp posted a 34 percent slump in quarterly profit, lagging expectations, as higher costs and write-offs hurt margins.
The state-run company reported net profit of 40.16 billion rupees ($660 million) for its first quarter ended June, down from 60.78 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell 4.3 percent to 192.18 billion rupees.
Analysts on average, had expected the company to post net profit of 49 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 60.86 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.